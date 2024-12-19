Court Ruling Disqualifies Georgia DA in Trump Election Case

The Georgia appeals court delivered a significant blow to the prosecution of Donald Trump, disqualifying Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the case. The decision arose due to concerns over a perceived conflict of interest stemming from Willis's romantic relationship with former deputy Nathan Wade.

The ruling, a 2-1 decision, implies no wrongdoing by Willis but emphasizes the need to restore public confidence in the legal process. As a result, the case, one of the four criminal prosecutions faced by Trump, will require a new prosecutor to move forward.

Steve Sadow, Trump's lead attorney, praised the court's ruling as fair and just. However, Willis's office may appeal to the state Supreme Court. The outcome of this unfolding legal battle remains to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)