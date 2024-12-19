Trudeau Shuffles Cabinet Amid Mounting Pressure

Embattled Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to reshuffle his Cabinet on Friday, according to a senior official privy to the matter. The shuffle comes at a time when Trudeau is grappling with growing dissatisfaction over his leadership.

Trudeau's leadership has come under intense scrutiny following a series of resignations, including that of his finance minister on Monday. Despite the pressures, new Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc asserts that Trudeau retains the full support of his Cabinet.

In light of these events, calls from Liberal lawmakers for Trudeau's resignation are mounting, compounded by diminishing support in Parliament. The government's survival may hinge on strategic legislative maneuvering in the face of potential tariffs from the incoming U.S. administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)