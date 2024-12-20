Keir Starmer Taps Peter Mandelson as New UK Ambassador to US

In a significant diplomatic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to name Peter Mandelson, a seasoned Labour Party figure, as the United Kingdom's next ambassador to the United States, according to The Times.

Mandelson, renowned for his trade expertise and networking skills, is perceived by Starmer as instrumental in advancing Britain's interests at a pivotal time for UK-U.S. relations. For the time being, the current ambassador, Dame Karen Pierce, will maintain her position until the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, as reported by The Times.

Efforts to secure confirmation from Downing Street have not been successful thus far. Mandelson, who served as a Labour MP for Hartlepool and held cabinet roles under Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, is seen as a key player in enhancing ties with Washington. During a recent call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Starmer reaffirmed the importance of allied support for Ukraine and committed to reinforcing the longstanding relationship between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)