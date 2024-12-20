Left Menu

Keir Starmer Taps Peter Mandelson as New UK Ambassador to US

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to appoint Peter Mandelson as Britain's ambassador to the U.S., citing his trade expertise. Current ambassador Dame Karen Pierce will remain until Trump's inauguration. Starmer aims to strengthen UK-U.S. relations, especially in supporting Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 01:49 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 01:49 IST
Keir Starmer Taps Peter Mandelson as New UK Ambassador to US

In a significant diplomatic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to name Peter Mandelson, a seasoned Labour Party figure, as the United Kingdom's next ambassador to the United States, according to The Times.

Mandelson, renowned for his trade expertise and networking skills, is perceived by Starmer as instrumental in advancing Britain's interests at a pivotal time for UK-U.S. relations. For the time being, the current ambassador, Dame Karen Pierce, will maintain her position until the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, as reported by The Times.

Efforts to secure confirmation from Downing Street have not been successful thus far. Mandelson, who served as a Labour MP for Hartlepool and held cabinet roles under Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, is seen as a key player in enhancing ties with Washington. During a recent call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Starmer reaffirmed the importance of allied support for Ukraine and committed to reinforcing the longstanding relationship between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024