Parliamentary Controversy: A Tug-of-War in the Rajya Sabha

The Trinamool Congress has accused Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar of monopolizing speaking time in the Rajya Sabha during its Winter Session. TMC leader Derek O'Brien stated that Dhankhar spoke for most of the time. The opposition is considering a motion against the chairman after a previous impeachment attempt was dismissed.

  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the Trinamool Congress has openly criticized Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, alleging that he has monopolized the speaking time in the Rajya Sabha. This assertion comes from TMC Parliamentary Party Leader Derek O'Brien, who revealed that the Rajya Sabha ran for 43 hours during the session, with Dhankhar speaking for four and a half hours.

The discussion, which also included deliberations on the Constitution and other legislative matters, was criticized for being dominated by Dhankhar, sparking accusations of bias. O'Brien's comments were made on the final day of the Winter Session, highlighting what TMC describes as a significant imbalance in speaking opportunities.

This contention arises amidst a backdrop of political maneuvering, where an impeachment motion against Dhankhar was dismissed by Deputy Chairman Harivansh. Despite this, opposition leaders remain resolute in their pursuit of accountability, planning to revisit the issue in the upcoming session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

