Mayawati Slams BJP and Opposition over Ambedkar Remarks

Mayawati criticized both BJP and other opposition parties for failing to respect Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. She condemned Amit Shah's statements in Parliament, urging him to retract his words. The BSP chief highlighted ongoing political conflicts as vote-bank politics, urging for the eradication of casteist attitudes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:47 IST
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

Mayawati, leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, has strongly criticized the BJP and opposition parties, accusing them of lacking respect for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Her comments come after Amit Shah's controversial remarks in Parliament.

Mayawati expressed that the language used by BJP's Amit Shah had deeply hurt marginalized communities, prompting her to urge him to retract his statements. This criticism arises amid an ongoing political battle in the Rajya Sabha involving the ruling BJP and opposition.

In her remarks, Mayawati accused both the BJP and Congress of engaging in vote-bank politics while emphasizing the need to eliminate casteism and narrow-mindedness to truly address the welfare of Dalits and other oppressed groups in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

