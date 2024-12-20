Mayawati Slams BJP and Opposition over Ambedkar Remarks

Mayawati, leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, has strongly criticized the BJP and opposition parties, accusing them of lacking respect for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Her comments come after Amit Shah's controversial remarks in Parliament.

Mayawati expressed that the language used by BJP's Amit Shah had deeply hurt marginalized communities, prompting her to urge him to retract his statements. This criticism arises amid an ongoing political battle in the Rajya Sabha involving the ruling BJP and opposition.

In her remarks, Mayawati accused both the BJP and Congress of engaging in vote-bank politics while emphasizing the need to eliminate casteism and narrow-mindedness to truly address the welfare of Dalits and other oppressed groups in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)