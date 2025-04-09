Legacy of Kumari Ananthan: Champion of Tamil Language in Parliament Passes Away
Veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, a key figure in advocating for Tamil language rights in Parliament, passed away at the age of 92. An esteemed orator and politician, he served as TNCC President and is remembered for his passion for Tamil culture and Gandhian ideals. Prominent leaders offered condolences.
- Country:
- India
Veteran Congress leader and celebrated Tamil orator Kumari Ananthan has passed away at the age of 92, his family announced. Known for his relentless advocacy in ensuring the use of the Tamil language in Parliament, Ananthan leaves behind a significant legacy.
Chief Minister M K Stalin and MDMK leader Vaiko, a parliamentarian himself, reminisced about Ananthan's instrumental role in establishing the rights to address Parliament in Tamil. A prolific politician, he once presided over the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and maintained a reputation for embodying Gandhian principles during his tenure.
Notable figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many political leaders, expressed their condolences. Modi acknowledged Ananthan's passionate work in promoting Tamil culture and his service to society. A state funeral will be held to honor his contributions, marking a notable loss to Tamil society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh's New Adventure and Tourism Circuit Unveiled by Chief Minister
PM Modi to Unveil Modern Pamban Bridge on Ram Navami
Political Storm Brews as CBI Searches Ex-Chief Minister's Premises in Betting Scandal
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Exposes Betting Scam Conspiracy
Muslim Cleric Advocates Interfaith Respect During Navratri, Praises PM Modi's Support for Community