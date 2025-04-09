Legacy of Kumari Ananthan: Champion of Tamil Language in Parliament Passes Away

Veteran Congress leader and celebrated Tamil orator Kumari Ananthan has passed away at the age of 92, his family announced. Known for his relentless advocacy in ensuring the use of the Tamil language in Parliament, Ananthan leaves behind a significant legacy.

Chief Minister M K Stalin and MDMK leader Vaiko, a parliamentarian himself, reminisced about Ananthan's instrumental role in establishing the rights to address Parliament in Tamil. A prolific politician, he once presided over the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and maintained a reputation for embodying Gandhian principles during his tenure.

Notable figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many political leaders, expressed their condolences. Modi acknowledged Ananthan's passionate work in promoting Tamil culture and his service to society. A state funeral will be held to honor his contributions, marking a notable loss to Tamil society.

