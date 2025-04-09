Left Menu

Legacy of Kumari Ananthan: Champion of Tamil Language in Parliament Passes Away

Veteran Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, a key figure in advocating for Tamil language rights in Parliament, passed away at the age of 92. An esteemed orator and politician, he served as TNCC President and is remembered for his passion for Tamil culture and Gandhian ideals. Prominent leaders offered condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:56 IST
Legacy of Kumari Ananthan: Champion of Tamil Language in Parliament Passes Away
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader and celebrated Tamil orator Kumari Ananthan has passed away at the age of 92, his family announced. Known for his relentless advocacy in ensuring the use of the Tamil language in Parliament, Ananthan leaves behind a significant legacy.

Chief Minister M K Stalin and MDMK leader Vaiko, a parliamentarian himself, reminisced about Ananthan's instrumental role in establishing the rights to address Parliament in Tamil. A prolific politician, he once presided over the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and maintained a reputation for embodying Gandhian principles during his tenure.

Notable figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many political leaders, expressed their condolences. Modi acknowledged Ananthan's passionate work in promoting Tamil culture and his service to society. A state funeral will be held to honor his contributions, marking a notable loss to Tamil society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025