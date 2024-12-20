Left Menu

Political Titans Remember Legacy of Om Prakash Chautala

Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah of the National Conference expressed sorrow over the death of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, highlighting his significant contributions to public service and Indian politics. Chautala died from a cardiac arrest at his home in Gurugram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-12-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 15:22 IST
Political Titans Remember Legacy of Om Prakash Chautala
Om Prakash Chautala
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, emphasizing his formidable contributions to public service and his influential role in Indian politics.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah echoed these sentiments in a post on X, expressing his grief over Chautala's passing.

Chautala, the son of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Gurugram and was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed, according to a spokesperson from the Indian National Lok Dal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024