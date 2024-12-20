Political Titans Remember Legacy of Om Prakash Chautala

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, emphasizing his formidable contributions to public service and his influential role in Indian politics.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah echoed these sentiments in a post on X, expressing his grief over Chautala's passing.

Chautala, the son of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in Gurugram and was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed, according to a spokesperson from the Indian National Lok Dal.

(With inputs from agencies.)