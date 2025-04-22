1,009 candidates qualify civil services exam 2024: Union Public Service Commission.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:33 IST
1,009 candidates qualify civil services exam 2024: Union Public Service Commission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
