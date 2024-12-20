Haryana Mourns the Passing of Ex-CM Om Prakash Chautala
Haryana announced a three-day state mourning to honor former CM Om Prakash Chautala, who passed away due to cardiac arrest. State functions are canceled, and buildings will fly the national flag at half-mast. Chautala will receive a state funeral in Sirsa district.
In a solemn tribute to former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, the Haryana government has initiated a three-day state mourning starting Friday.
The state government's directive mandates the national flag to be flown at half-mast across all government buildings, with all official functions and entertainment activities canceled during this period.
A state funeral will be held on Saturday at Teja Khera farm in Chautala's native Sirsa district, following his demise due to a cardiac arrest in Gurugram at the age of 89.
