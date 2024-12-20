Left Menu

Haryana Mourns the Passing of Ex-CM Om Prakash Chautala

Haryana announced a three-day state mourning to honor former CM Om Prakash Chautala, who passed away due to cardiac arrest. State functions are canceled, and buildings will fly the national flag at half-mast. Chautala will receive a state funeral in Sirsa district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:10 IST
Haryana Mourns the Passing of Ex-CM Om Prakash Chautala
mourning
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn tribute to former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, the Haryana government has initiated a three-day state mourning starting Friday.

The state government's directive mandates the national flag to be flown at half-mast across all government buildings, with all official functions and entertainment activities canceled during this period.

A state funeral will be held on Saturday at Teja Khera farm in Chautala's native Sirsa district, following his demise due to a cardiac arrest in Gurugram at the age of 89.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024