Global Events Diary: Key Political Gatherings and Anniversaries

This diary provides an overview of significant political and general events, including government meetings, foreign visits, elections, and anniversaries around the world. Covering dates from December to February, it highlights critical discussions among global leaders and commemorates important historical events in various countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:28 IST
Syrian elections Image Credit:

The Global Events Diary offers a comprehensive schedule of key political and general happenings worldwide, spanning from December to February. The diary highlights significant occasions, including government debt auctions, foreign minister visits, and regional summits.

Notable upcoming events feature high-profile meetings such as the Istanbul talks between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, as well as the ASEAN meeting in Bangkok. Political leaders from Nepal, Pakistan, and Serbia are slated to visit neighboring countries to bolster diplomatic ties.

Additionally, nations such as Croatia, Chad, and Belarus are preparing for elections, while cultural and historical milestones include the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, the anniversary of Burma's independence, and the World Day of the African Culture in Lome, Togo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

