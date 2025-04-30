Left Menu

Rising Tensions: A Military Comparison Between India and Pakistan

An attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir killed 26, raising tensions between India and Pakistan. Pakistan accuses India of planning military action. This analysis compares the military capabilities of both countries, highlighting their armies, air forces, navies, and nuclear arsenals based on international data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:27 IST
The recent attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir, which resulted in the tragic loss of 26 lives, has intensified the already delicate relations between India and Pakistan. Concerns are mounting over potential military conflict as Pakistan claims to have intelligence suggesting India's intent to take military action.

A comprehensive analysis of the military capabilities of these nuclear-armed South Asian nations shows India's substantial personnel advantage, boasting 1.4 million active defense members compared to Pakistan's 700,000.

India's superiority is evident in its ground forces, aerial power, and naval assets. Additionally, both countries maintain significant nuclear arsenals, with India holding 172 warheads against Pakistan's 170.

