Mike Johnson: A Speakership on the Edge

Mike Johnson's speakership in the U.S. House of Representatives is under constant threat. Despite being a compromise choice, his challenges increased after hard-right Republicans and President-elect Trump criticized his spending bill. Now, he must navigate a delicate political landscape to avoid a government shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:46 IST
Mike Johnson's tenure as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives remains fragile from the start. The Louisiana Republican ascended to the role in October 2023, following a chaotic three-week debacle that briefly stalled House proceedings.

His recent strategy to advance a sweeping bipartisan spending bill led to criticism from various factions within the party—particularly from President-elect Donald Trump. Thursday's failed vote, where 38 Republicans supported Trump's opposition, risks a federal government shutdown, complicating the GOP's plan as it prepares to lead both legislative chambers.

Faced with a challenging reelection bid in January, Johnson's narrow majority offers little comfort. Despite past loyalty to Trump, which included public appearances like the Army-Navy football game, Johnson's leadership faces significant obstacles. His ability to craft a spending plan without fully alienating Democrats remains a steep hill to climb.

(With inputs from agencies.)

