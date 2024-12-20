Mike Johnson: A Speakership on the Edge

Mike Johnson's tenure as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives remains fragile from the start. The Louisiana Republican ascended to the role in October 2023, following a chaotic three-week debacle that briefly stalled House proceedings.

His recent strategy to advance a sweeping bipartisan spending bill led to criticism from various factions within the party—particularly from President-elect Donald Trump. Thursday's failed vote, where 38 Republicans supported Trump's opposition, risks a federal government shutdown, complicating the GOP's plan as it prepares to lead both legislative chambers.

Faced with a challenging reelection bid in January, Johnson's narrow majority offers little comfort. Despite past loyalty to Trump, which included public appearances like the Army-Navy football game, Johnson's leadership faces significant obstacles. His ability to craft a spending plan without fully alienating Democrats remains a steep hill to climb.

(With inputs from agencies.)