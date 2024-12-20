Left Menu

Switzerland and EU Revamp Trade Ties

Switzerland and the European Union have finalized an updated trade agreement. The deal addresses Swiss immigration concerns and sets the stage for significant bilateral relationship changes, as announced by Swiss Confederation President Viola Amherd and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Bern.

Updated: 20-12-2024 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a significant step forward, Switzerland and the European Union have reached an agreement to update their trading relationship. This agreement addresses Swiss concerns over immigration, paving the way for the largest overhaul of bilateral ties in recent years.

At a joint news conference in Bern, Viola Amherd, President of the Swiss Confederation, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, formally announced the political accord.

Amherd noted, "Today the last issues were decided upon.... I'm very glad we have come to a good conclusion," highlighting the collaborative success of the negotiations.

