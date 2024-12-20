Switzerland and EU Revamp Trade Ties

In a significant step forward, Switzerland and the European Union have reached an agreement to update their trading relationship. This agreement addresses Swiss concerns over immigration, paving the way for the largest overhaul of bilateral ties in recent years.

At a joint news conference in Bern, Viola Amherd, President of the Swiss Confederation, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, formally announced the political accord.

Amherd noted, "Today the last issues were decided upon.... I'm very glad we have come to a good conclusion," highlighting the collaborative success of the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)