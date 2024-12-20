Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Election Under Fire: Assets Disclosure Controversy

BJP leader Navya Haridas challenges Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's election to Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, claiming asset misinformation in nomination papers. Haridas alleges violation of Model Code of Conduct, terming it a corrupt practice. The case is set for a hearing in January 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The election victory of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as AICC general secretary from Wayanad is now under legal scrutiny. BJP leader Navya Haridas has approached the Kerala High Court questioning the authenticity of Gandhi's nomination papers. The allegations center on supposedly undisclosed assets belonging to Gandhi and her family.

Haridas, who lost against Gandhi by a substantial margin of over five lakh votes, argues that providing false information constitutes a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and amounts to corrupt practices. The petitioner is seeking the election's annulment, accusing Gandhi of misleading voters.

The legal proceedings are anticipated to begin in January 2025, following the High Court's vacation period. Advocate Hari Kumar G Nair, representing Haridas, emphasized the grave implications of such alleged misinformation, suggesting that it influenced the election outcome unfairly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

