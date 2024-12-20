Debt Drama: Republican Rift and Trump's Challenge

Republican hardliners, usually staunch supporters of President-elect Donald Trump, are resisting his call to increase the U.S. debt ceiling. They argue that government spending must be curtailed, directly challenging Trump's warnings of political retaliation.

A recent vote saw 38 House Republicans oppose a debt ceiling bill demanded by Trump, underscoring the limits of his influence just before his inauguration on January 20. This vote on a Trump priority since the election reveals faults within the party.

Trump's debt ceiling suspension proposal contradicts long-standing Republican concerns about fiscal excess in Washington. His planned tax cuts, projected to inflate national debt further, have prompted scrutiny and dissent from party members across several conservative states.

(With inputs from agencies.)