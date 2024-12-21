Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Bold Move: Potential Solo Run in BMC Elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut hinted at possibly contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election solo. He stated party workers were urging a solo run in the polls due to increased local aspirations. Historically, Shiv Sena dominated BMC for 25 years. Ongoing talks with leadership aim to finalize the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 13:36 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Raut, a prominent leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has hinted at the possibility of the party going solo in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The decision comes despite the party being a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, as local party workers push for a solo contest due to high local aspirations.

The Shiv Sena, a dominant force in Mumbai's political landscape, held control over the cash-rich BMC for a consecutive 25 years until 2022. With the term of the previous elected representatives ending in early March 2022, the anticipation for fresh polls has been building for nearly three years.

While Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the Shiv Sena would participate in the BMC polls under the ruling Mahayuti alliance, Raut's comments suggest internal discussions about a strategic solo run are actively ongoing. The potential move reflects the party's undisputed strength and strategic considerations in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

