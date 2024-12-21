Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Allegations and Actions

Maharashtra is witnessing political turmoil as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged that organizations identified by a past Congress regime as 'frontal organizations' of Maoists took part in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Fadnavis addressed the media alongside his deputy Eknath Shinde, discussing the conclusion of the week-long state legislature winter session. He assured the public of measures to deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Mumbai. Meanwhile, he provided insights into the portfolio allocation for his new cabinet, expected over the weekend.

Diving further into governmental actions, Fadnavis highlighted steps taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against particular groups. While discussing Somnath Suryavanshi's death in custody amid protests, Fadnavis dismissed allegations of police torture, citing CCTV and medical reports. Additionally, Deputy CM Shinde criticized opposition parties for theatrics instead of addressing public issues during the session, emphasizing that their coalition is committed to governance continuity.

