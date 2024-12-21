Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Allegations and Actions
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged Maoist-affiliated organizations participated in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo March. Fadnavis also spoke about deporting illegal immigrants and addressed the death of Somnath Suryavanshi in custody. Deputy CM Shinde criticized opposition tactics during the state legislature's winter session.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra is witnessing political turmoil as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleged that organizations identified by a past Congress regime as 'frontal organizations' of Maoists took part in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Fadnavis addressed the media alongside his deputy Eknath Shinde, discussing the conclusion of the week-long state legislature winter session. He assured the public of measures to deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Mumbai. Meanwhile, he provided insights into the portfolio allocation for his new cabinet, expected over the weekend.
Diving further into governmental actions, Fadnavis highlighted steps taken under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against particular groups. While discussing Somnath Suryavanshi's death in custody amid protests, Fadnavis dismissed allegations of police torture, citing CCTV and medical reports. Additionally, Deputy CM Shinde criticized opposition parties for theatrics instead of addressing public issues during the session, emphasizing that their coalition is committed to governance continuity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Neither is Eknath Shinde angry nor Shiv Sena..": Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare
Eknath Shinde was unwilling to join govt, says party colleague Uday Samant
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar take oath as members of the state legislative assembly.
Eknath Shinde Defends EVM Integrity Amid Maharashtra Poll Controversy
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar take oath as members of the state legislative assembly.