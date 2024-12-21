Nehru's Stance on Reservation Sparks Political Debate
Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi claims the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, was anti-reservation. He criticized the Opposition for suggesting Home Minister Amit Shah insulted B R Ambedkar in Parliament. Manjhi argued that the current government honors Ambedkar while accusing the Opposition of lacking substantial issues.
- Country:
- India
In a recent political stir, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi asserted that India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, opposed reservation policies, labeling them divisive. His comments came amid allegations from the Opposition that Home Minister Amit Shah insulted Dr. B R Ambedkar during a parliamentary session.
Manjhi, who also leads the Hindustani Awam Morcha and serves as a key NDA ally, criticized the Opposition's stance, claiming their accusations were unfounded. He emphasized the government's commitment to honoring Ambedkar, contrasting it with past Congress actions.
The minister highlighted Nehru's perceived anti-reservation beliefs, suggesting they conflicted with the values of Ambedkar. Additionally, Manjhi noted the growth of MSMEs in India, with 5.6 crore enterprises now registered on government portals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Speaker adjourns Odisha Assembly as opposition MLAs stage protest over Polavaram project
Opposition Protests Over Adani Issue Echo in Parliament
Japan's main opposition leader calls for gradual BOJ rate hikes
South Korea ruling party maintains opposition to impeaching President Yoon, MP says
UPDATE 2-Japan's main opposition leader calls for gradual BOJ rate hikes