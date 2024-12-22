Left Menu

David Fink: Steering the Federal Railroad Administration

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced the selection of David Fink as the new administrator for the Federal Railroad Administration. Recognized for his 45 years of experience in transportation, Fink is expected to spearhead a new era focused on safety and innovation within the FRA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 00:20 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 00:20 IST
In a recent announcement, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump revealed the appointment of David Fink as the new administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration. Fink brings over 45 years of leadership in the transportation sector.

President Trump expressed confidence in Fink's ability to guide the FRA into an era marked by enhanced safety protocols and technological advancements.

The selection of Fink is seen as a strategic move to bolster the administration's focus on infrastructure and innovation within the national railroad system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

