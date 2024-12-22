David Fink: Steering the Federal Railroad Administration

In a recent announcement, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump revealed the appointment of David Fink as the new administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration. Fink brings over 45 years of leadership in the transportation sector.

President Trump expressed confidence in Fink's ability to guide the FRA into an era marked by enhanced safety protocols and technological advancements.

The selection of Fink is seen as a strategic move to bolster the administration's focus on infrastructure and innovation within the national railroad system.

(With inputs from agencies.)