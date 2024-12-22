Left Menu

Reality TV Meets Diplomacy: Mark Burnett's New UK Role

Donald Trump has appointed Mark Burnett as the special envoy to the UK. Burnett, known for creating 'The Apprentice,' will focus on enhancing diplomatic relations. This appointment follows Trump's pattern of choosing media figures for political roles. The UK has appointed Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2024 02:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 02:38 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Mark Burnett, the creator of 'The Apprentice,' will be appointed as the special envoy to the United Kingdom. Burnett, well-known for bringing Trump into the limelight through reality television, is tasked with strengthening UK-US diplomatic ties.

The announcement reflects Trump's tendency to select figures from the media sector for significant roles within his administration. Burnett, 64, has an impressive portfolio in the entertainment industry, which includes successful shows like 'Survivor' and 'Shark Tank,' and his leadership as former chairman of MGM Worldwide Television Group.

Meanwhile, the UK has appointed Peter Mandelson as its ambassador to the U.S., aiming to foster a positive relationship with Trump, prevent a looming trade war, and ensure mutual cooperation regarding Ukraine. This diplomatic reshuffle hints at the strategic importance both nations are placing on cultural and economic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

