A Stamp of Friendship: Celebrating 50 Years of India-Portugal Diplomatic Relations

In a historic gesture strengthening international ties, Presidents Droupadi Murmu of India and Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal issued special commemorative stamps to mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. This event took place at the Palacio de Belem, enhancing bilateral cultural and political bonds.

The stamps, exquisitely crafted, depict traditional garments from both nations. They feature a Portuguese woman in the vibrant 'Viana do Castelo' attire and an Indian woman in the intricate Black Kalbelia dress. Beyond their artistic value, these stamps symbolize dialogue and cooperation.

This occasion aligns with President Murmu's significant state visit to Portugal, her first in decades, amid ongoing discussions for an India-Europe Free Trade Agreement. Her trip included homage to Portugal's national poet and visits to key historical sites, reflecting deepening ties between the two cultures.

(With inputs from agencies.)