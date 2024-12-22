Lara Trump Steps Back: What's Next?

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, announced her decision to remove her name from the roster of candidates hoping to succeed outgoing U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. Rubio has been selected by Trump to serve as the upcoming secretary of state.

In a social media post, Lara Trump, who played a prominent role as co-chair during the highly contentious 2024 election, shared that she made her decision after much deliberation and support from her peers. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is now tasked with appointing Rubio's replacement once he vacates the Senate upon Trump's inauguration.

While Lara Trump expressed gratitude for the support she's received and hinted at a major announcement in January, she reiterated her commitment to public service. Meanwhile, Governor DeSantis indicated that a new senator is likely to be chosen by early January to fill Rubio's place.

(With inputs from agencies.)