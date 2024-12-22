Left Menu

Lara Trump Steps Back from Senate Bid Amid Speculation

Lara Trump has announced she will not pursue a Senate seat to replace Marco Rubio, who is expected to become Secretary of State. Her decision ends speculation and raises curiosity about her next move. A significant announcement is anticipated in January.

  • Country:
  • United States

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President-elect Donald Trump, has decided against pursuing a Senate seat in Florida, a position potentially available if Marco Rubio becomes Secretary of State. This decision concludes speculation about her next political move.

In a statement on X, Trump expressed gratitude for the encouragement she received but chose to withdraw her name from consideration. She teased a 'big announcement' to be made in January, keeping her future endeavors in the political arena a matter of intrigue.

The announcement follows her recent resignation as the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, fueling rumors about her potential Senate bid. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will appoint Rubio's temporary replacement if the transition proceeds as expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

