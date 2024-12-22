Left Menu

Friendly Fire Mishap over the Red Sea

Two US Navy pilots survived a friendly fire incident over the Red Sea, when a missile cruiser mistakenly shot down their F/A-18 aircraft. The pilots, one injured, were recovered. This occurred during US airstrikes targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels, with exact mission details undisclosed by Central Command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-12-2024 08:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 08:33 IST
Friendly Fire Mishap over the Red Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a startling turn of events, two US Navy pilots were shot down over the Red Sea in what was reported as a 'friendly fire' incident. Fortunately, both individuals were retrieved alive; however, one pilot sustained minor injuries.

This unexpected event took place amid a series of US military airstrikes aimed at Yemen's Houthi rebels. The specifics of the mission at the time were not disclosed by the US military's Central Command.

Central Command released a statement indicating that the USS Gettysburg, a guided-missile cruiser within the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, had accidentally fired upon and hit the F/A-18 aircraft, which was operating from the USS Harry S. Truman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024