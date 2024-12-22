Friendly Fire Mishap over the Red Sea

In a startling turn of events, two US Navy pilots were shot down over the Red Sea in what was reported as a 'friendly fire' incident. Fortunately, both individuals were retrieved alive; however, one pilot sustained minor injuries.

This unexpected event took place amid a series of US military airstrikes aimed at Yemen's Houthi rebels. The specifics of the mission at the time were not disclosed by the US military's Central Command.

Central Command released a statement indicating that the USS Gettysburg, a guided-missile cruiser within the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, had accidentally fired upon and hit the F/A-18 aircraft, which was operating from the USS Harry S. Truman.

