Friendly Fire Mishap over the Red Sea
Two US Navy pilots survived a friendly fire incident over the Red Sea, when a missile cruiser mistakenly shot down their F/A-18 aircraft. The pilots, one injured, were recovered. This occurred during US airstrikes targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels, with exact mission details undisclosed by Central Command.
In a startling turn of events, two US Navy pilots were shot down over the Red Sea in what was reported as a 'friendly fire' incident. Fortunately, both individuals were retrieved alive; however, one pilot sustained minor injuries.
This unexpected event took place amid a series of US military airstrikes aimed at Yemen's Houthi rebels. The specifics of the mission at the time were not disclosed by the US military's Central Command.
Central Command released a statement indicating that the USS Gettysburg, a guided-missile cruiser within the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, had accidentally fired upon and hit the F/A-18 aircraft, which was operating from the USS Harry S. Truman.
