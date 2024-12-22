Gaza's Winter Struggle: Surviving the Cold with Little Aid
Palestinians in Gaza, displaced by the ongoing conflict with Israel, face severe winter conditions as they struggle with a lack of adequate shelter and resources. Despite efforts by aid organizations, supplies such as tents, blankets, and winter clothing remain insufficient. Many fear the harsh weather could worsen living conditions and health issues.
Amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, Palestinians in Gaza face dire winter conditions. Displacement and destruction have left nearly 2 million people vulnerable, struggling to secure necessities like blankets and warm clothing. Many live in makeshift shelters that offer little protection from the cold, wind, and rain.
The situation is exacerbated by inadequate aid. Organizations like UNRWA and the International Rescue Committee have distributed thousands of tents and blankets, but logistical challenges and approval issues hinder further assistance. Supplies stuck in Jordan and Egypt add to the bottleneck, leaving many in Gaza without essential winterization supplies.
As negotiations for a potential ceasefire continue, the urgency of improving living conditions grows. Many fear that, without sufficient aid, the cold winter will not only increase health risks but also deepen the humanitarian crisis in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
