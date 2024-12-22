Left Menu

Tripura Congress Rallies Against Shah's Ambedkar Remarks

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) plans a protest march on December 24 against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial statements on Dr. Ambedkar. Party leaders demand an apology and accuse the BJP of political insensitivity and diversion tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 22-12-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 13:24 IST
Tripura Congress Rallies Against Shah's Ambedkar Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is gearing up to hold a 'Baba Saheb Ambedkar Samman March' on December 24. The protest is in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about Dr. Ambedkar in Parliament, which have stirred controversy among the Congress ranks.

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman announced at a press conference that the march will take place across all district headquarters. Participants will demand an unconditional apology from Shah and pay tribute to Ambedkar by garlanding his statue.

Roy Barman criticized Shah's comments as a deliberate demonstration of the BJP's attitude towards Ambedkar. He also alleged that the FIR against Rahul Gandhi is a political ploy to distract the public from the core issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024