Tripura Congress Rallies Against Shah's Ambedkar Remarks

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is gearing up to hold a 'Baba Saheb Ambedkar Samman March' on December 24. The protest is in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about Dr. Ambedkar in Parliament, which have stirred controversy among the Congress ranks.

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman announced at a press conference that the march will take place across all district headquarters. Participants will demand an unconditional apology from Shah and pay tribute to Ambedkar by garlanding his statue.

Roy Barman criticized Shah's comments as a deliberate demonstration of the BJP's attitude towards Ambedkar. He also alleged that the FIR against Rahul Gandhi is a political ploy to distract the public from the core issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)