TPCC President Accuses Union Minister of Focusing on Divisive Rhetoric
TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud criticizes Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for prioritizing religion and caste over development issues in Telangana. Goud urges Reddy to focus on projects like the metro rail. Reddy branded Congress-BRS-AIMIM alliance as a ploy against BJP, calling the upcoming election a 'dharma yuddh.'
- Country:
- India
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud criticized Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for concentrating on 'religion' and 'caste' rather than development. Goud urged Reddy to prioritize discussions on Telangana's growth, including stalled infrastructure projects like the metro rail, to foster progress.
Union Minister Reddy, meanwhile, launched an attack on Congress, BRS, and AIMIM, accusing their coalition of trying to undermine BJP in the Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency (LAC) election. He labeled AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi as the 'super boss' of Congress and BRS.
Reddy described the election as a 'dharma yuddh,' asserting confidence in a BJP victory. He noted the Election Commission's declaration of biennial elections for the Telangana Legislative Council and remarked on the Congress's absence from the nomination submissions, suggesting collusion among the opposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
