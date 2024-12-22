Iran's Supreme Leader Urges Young Syrians to Defend Nation

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Sunday implored young Syrians to stand firm against the emerging government following President Bashar Assad's overthrow. He accused the United States and Israel of deliberately creating chaos in Syria for resource exploitation.

Throughout Syria's prolonged civil war, Iran had been a steadfast supporter of Assad, utilizing Syria as a channel for aiding Lebanon's Hezbollah. Khamenei emphasized the need for Syrian youth to confront those responsible for their country's instability.

Addressing recent regional challenges, Khamenei rejected claims that Iran relies on proxy groups like Hezbollah and Hamas, asserting these groups fight independently based on their beliefs. He maintained Iran's sovereignty, stating, "If one day we plan to take action, we do not need proxy force."

