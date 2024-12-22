Left Menu

Iran's Supreme Leader Urges Young Syrians to Defend Nation

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calls on young Syrians to resist the evolving post-Assad government, accusing the U.S. and Israel of orchestrating chaos for resource control. He emphasizes resilience despite recent losses to allied groups, denying reliance on proxies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 22-12-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 17:48 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader Urges Young Syrians to Defend Nation
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Sunday implored young Syrians to stand firm against the emerging government following President Bashar Assad's overthrow. He accused the United States and Israel of deliberately creating chaos in Syria for resource exploitation.

Throughout Syria's prolonged civil war, Iran had been a steadfast supporter of Assad, utilizing Syria as a channel for aiding Lebanon's Hezbollah. Khamenei emphasized the need for Syrian youth to confront those responsible for their country's instability.

Addressing recent regional challenges, Khamenei rejected claims that Iran relies on proxy groups like Hezbollah and Hamas, asserting these groups fight independently based on their beliefs. He maintained Iran's sovereignty, stating, "If one day we plan to take action, we do not need proxy force."

(With inputs from agencies.)

