Lebanon-Syria Relations: A New Era Begins?
Lebanese politician Walid Jumblatt met with Ahmad al-Sharaa, leader of the Syrian rebellion, expressing hope for normalized relations between Lebanon and Syria. Jumblatt, a former critic of Syrian influence, now seeks improved ties following Bashar Assad's overthrow. Meanwhile, Iran warns of resistance to Syria’s new leadership.
- Country:
- Lebanon
In a significant diplomatic engagement, prominent Lebanese politician Walid Jumblatt met on Sunday with Ahmad al-Sharaa, the insurgent leader who played a pivotal role in the toppling of Syria's President Bashar Assad. Both figures expressed optimism for fostering renewed bilateral relations between Lebanon and Syria.
Jumblatt, a key figure in Lebanon's Druze community and a former critic of Syrian intervention in Lebanon's affairs, highlighted the potential reconciliation. He praised the Syrian people's triumph over Assad's lengthy rule and voiced hopes for normalized relations between the two countries.
On another note, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, predicted unrest under Syria's new rulership, accusing the U.S. and Israel of exploiting the situation. Despite Iran's longstanding support for Assad during Syria's civil conflict, Khamenei urged young Syrians to resist the emerging government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
