Pakistan Government Initiates Talks with Imran Khan's PTI Amidst Civil Disobedience Threats

The Pakistan government, led by Shehbaz Sharif, has formed a negotiation committee to engage in talks with Imran Khan's PTI following the party's threat of launching a civil disobedience movement. The discussions aim to address demands related to political prisoners and a judicial inquiry into past events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 22-12-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 19:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistani government under Shehbaz Sharif has set up a negotiation committee to hold talks with Imran Khan's PTI party, which has threatened a civil disobedience movement. This move comes after PTI demanded the release of political prisoners and a judicial commission for past event investigations.

The committee includes key government figures such as Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and several ministers. PTI has described this as a 'positive step' toward resolving current tensions, while stressing the need for meaningful dialogue with a clear timeframe.

The discussions are scheduled to begin as both sides seek to avoid the threatened civil disobedience. National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has stepped in to facilitate talks, signaling potential for political reconciliation in the wake of PTI's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

