Tejashwi Yadav Demands Exam Cancellation Amidst Controversy

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader, has urged Bihar's Chief Minister to cancel recent competitive exams following controversy and protests. He supports candidates' claims of unfair conditions, including leaked question papers and issues with private invigilation agencies. A further demand for broad re-examinations and an investigation into alleged leaks was made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-12-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 20:19 IST
Tejashwi Yadav
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has called for the cancellation of recently held competitive exams in Bihar, citing unfair circumstances surrounding the state's Public Service Commission's conduct. His plea came via a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, emphasizing the grievances of protesting candidates in Patna.

Yadav's concerns include allegations of leaked question papers and improper use of private agencies for invigilation. The young leader highlighted the protests' impact, noting claims that the opposition to re-exams at a solitary location reflects a failure to ensure equal opportunities for all aspirants.

Amid claims of conspiracy by the BPSC, Yadav insists on a comprehensive re-examination and an inquiry into private coaching institutes' suspiciously similar test papers, advocating for fairness among the five lakh candidates affected by these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

