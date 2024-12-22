Serbia's Youth-Led Uprising: A Stand Against Corruption
In Serbia, a massive rally led by university students and farmer unions protested President Aleksandar Vucic's administration. The demonstrations, sparked by a deadly railway station collapse, reflect discontent with alleged government corruption and demands for justice. The protests have garnered support from various societal sectors.
- Country:
- Serbia
Tens of thousands gathered in a central square in Serbia's capital, demonstrating against President Aleksandar Vucic's administration. This large rally, led by university students and farmer unions, calls for accountability following a tragic railway station incident that killed 15 people on November 1.
The Belgrade protest began with a moment of silence and progressed into chants demanding justice and accountability from the government. Many accuse widespread corruption and negligence for the accident in Novi Sad. Among the demonstrators were Serbia's theater and movie actors, with actor Bane Trifunovic dubbing the rally a 'festival of freedom.'
Despite the protests, President Vucic inaugurated a new highway, dismissing opposition calls for a transitional government. Demonstrations across Serbia continue amid allegations of past election rigging, and school holidays have been extended due to the growing student movement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Thakur Slams Himachal Govt's Performance Amid Rally
Rallying for Rights: Manipur's Call Against AFSPA
US Bolsters Ties with Sri Lanka in Anti-Corruption Drive
Corruption Allegations: Tribal Man Accuses Police in Jashpur
Congress, parasite party, alleges BJP president J P Nadda at rally in Hyderabad.