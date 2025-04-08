Left Menu

Bulldozer Brouhaha: Tradition vs. Authority at Faridpur's Ram Navami Rally

Tensions flared in Faridpur during a Ram Navami procession when police deemed a bulldozer's involvement unauthorized. Local BJP leaders opposed the decision, arguing tradition. After discussions, the bulldozer was permitted to proceed, ensuring the event concluded peacefully. The situation highlighted ongoing debates over cultural practices and administrative interventions.

Bareilly | Updated: 08-04-2025
  India

A tense standoff erupted in Faridpur during a Ram Navami procession after police objected to a bulldozer's inclusion, citing it as an "unauthorized" addition. The bulldozer, part of the celebration organized by the Adarsh Ramlila Committee, was stopped by authorities, triggering protests from local BJP leaders and participants.

Faridpur Station House Officer Harendra Singh reported that although the situation escalated momentarily, with participants blocking the road and shouting slogans against the police, peace was soon restored. Police maintained a vigilant presence overnight, ensuring normalcy returned.

The conflict intensified with the arrival of Adesh Pratap Singh, BJP's Aonla president, who argued the bulldozer had been part of the procession for five years. After presenting evidence of past inclusion and consultations with district officials, the bulldozer's participation was reinstated, and the procession proceeded peacefully.

