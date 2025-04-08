Bulldozer Brouhaha: Tradition vs. Authority at Faridpur's Ram Navami Rally

A tense standoff erupted in Faridpur during a Ram Navami procession after police objected to a bulldozer's inclusion, citing it as an "unauthorized" addition. The bulldozer, part of the celebration organized by the Adarsh Ramlila Committee, was stopped by authorities, triggering protests from local BJP leaders and participants.

Faridpur Station House Officer Harendra Singh reported that although the situation escalated momentarily, with participants blocking the road and shouting slogans against the police, peace was soon restored. Police maintained a vigilant presence overnight, ensuring normalcy returned.

The conflict intensified with the arrival of Adesh Pratap Singh, BJP's Aonla president, who argued the bulldozer had been part of the procession for five years. After presenting evidence of past inclusion and consultations with district officials, the bulldozer's participation was reinstated, and the procession proceeded peacefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)