Trump's Canal Controversy: Reclaiming Panama?

Donald Trump has sparked a contentious debate by suggesting the United States should reclaim control over the Panama Canal. The President-elect accused Panama of imposing unreasonable fees on the strategically crucial waterway and hinted at possible Chinese influence.

The former U.S. leader took to Truth Social to express concerns, claiming the canal shouldn't fall "into the wrong hands." Despite his assertions, China does not control the canal, though a Hong Kong-based company's subsidiary manages nearby ports.

This rhetoric marks a potential shift in U.S. international relations under Trump, known for his confrontational style. His post highlights concerns over sovereignty and the impact on global trade, as the canal facilitates 2.5% of global seaborne trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)