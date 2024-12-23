Trump's Panama Canal Controversy and Rising Influence

In a surprising move, Donald Trump has suggested that his administration may attempt to reclaim control of the Panama Canal, citing exorbitant shipping fees incurred since the U.S. relinquished control in 1999. His remarks were part of a wider speech at a pivotal conservative rally, indicating potential policy shifts ahead.

The rally, held at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Arizona, saw Trump leverage his influence to galvanize conservative unity amidst internal GOP budget disputes. In his fiery address, he rallied support for his vision of a 'Golden Age of America' while addressing recent political friction within the Republican Party.

Trump's comments on the Panama Canal align with his broader narrative of challenging international agreements unfavorable to the U.S. As he positions himself for future leadership, Trump's rhetoric underscores a commitment to revisiting foundational U.S. policies while consolidating conservative power.

(With inputs from agencies.)