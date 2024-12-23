Left Menu

Moscow-Confirmed Gas Supply Amid EU Concerns

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico discussed the continuation of gas supplies with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Fico's visit was a response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's opposition to gas transit through Ukraine, which Fico had earlier discussed with European Union leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 02:41 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 02:41 IST
Moscow-Confirmed Gas Supply Amid EU Concerns
Robert Fico

During a meeting in Moscow, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin assured him of Moscow's commitment to maintain gas supplies to the West and Slovakia. This development comes amidst broader regional energy discussions.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Fico revealed that European Union leaders had been briefed on his upcoming Moscow visit the previous Friday. This trip was in response to last week's talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who expressed resistance to any gas transit through his country.

The conversations highlight ongoing tensions around energy supplies in the region, as Slovakia seeks to secure its energy needs amidst geopolitical challenges and disagreements with Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024