During a meeting in Moscow, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin assured him of Moscow's commitment to maintain gas supplies to the West and Slovakia. This development comes amidst broader regional energy discussions.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Fico revealed that European Union leaders had been briefed on his upcoming Moscow visit the previous Friday. This trip was in response to last week's talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who expressed resistance to any gas transit through his country.

The conversations highlight ongoing tensions around energy supplies in the region, as Slovakia seeks to secure its energy needs amidst geopolitical challenges and disagreements with Ukraine.

