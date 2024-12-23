Slovak PM's Controversial Kremlin Visit Amid Gas Transit Tensions

In a contentious move, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico made a rare visit to Moscow, meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Fico's visit, intended to discuss the future of gas transit through Ukraine, comes amidst his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's refusal to extend the current contract.

Slovakia relies heavily on gas transiting through Ukraine, yet with the existing arrangement expiring at the end of the year, tensions are mounting. Fico discussed the possibility of continuing these flows post-2025 despite opposition from Ukraine, a stance that has sparked criticism from Slovak opposition politicians.

The diplomatic rift touches on broader EU-Russia relations, especially since this is only the third visit by an EU government head since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Slovakia is pursuing alternative solutions to avert a looming gas crisis that could spike transit costs if Ukraine ceases to facilitate the flow of Russian gas to Slovakia.

