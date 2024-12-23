Trump Nominates Controversial Figure as Latin America Envoy

In a recent announcement, President-elect Donald Trump declared his intention to appoint Mauricio Claver-Carone as his special envoy to Latin America. This decision comes despite Claver-Carone's previous dismissal from a high-profile role due to alleged misconduct involving a subordinate.

Claver-Carone, who previously served in the Trump administration during the initial 2017-2021 term, was dismissed from his position as head of the Inter-American Development Bank in 2022. An investigation had concluded that he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with an employee, which he denies, but it led to a toxic work environment.

Despite these claims, Trump expressed confidence in Claver-Carone, highlighting his knowledge of Latin America and his commitment to prioritizing American interests. Claver-Carone was the first American leader of the bank and sought to shift influence from dominant countries like Argentina and Brazil to smaller nations.

