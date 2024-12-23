Global Political Shake-Up Amid Inflation Fears
Inflation fell worldwide in 2024, but voters expressed discontent with rising prices from past years, leading to the defeat of incumbent parties. Donald Trump’s re-election in the U.S. exemplified global political shifts amid economic woes. Meanwhile, global tensions persist, notably in Russia and the Middle East. Businesses tackle AI challenges.
In a tumultuous 2024, inflation eased in many nations, but voters remained unhappy with the lingering high costs from previous years. This frustration manifested in electoral defeats for ruling parties worldwide, marking a dramatic political shift.
The United States saw Donald Trump return to power, leveraging economic dissatisfaction to reclaim the presidency. His re-election has sparked concerns over democratic processes and international relations, especially regarding ongoing conflicts like the one between Russia and Ukraine.
Elsewhere, inflation-driven discontent led to new governments in Britain, Botswana, Portugal, and Panama, altering the political landscape. In the business realm, firms faced the challenging prospects brought by artificial intelligence, as tech giants continued to dominate markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
