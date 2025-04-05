Trump's TikTok Tariff Tango: Trade Maneuvers Amidst Global Tensions

President Donald Trump has put forth a proposal linking the sale of TikTok to a reduction in tariffs on Chinese goods, amid backlash from China over US-imposed tariffs. Trump's strategic move comes as trade tensions between the two economic powerhouses intensify.

China has retaliated by imposing its own tariffs and controlling exports of rare earth elements vital for US defense technologies, escalating the economic standoff. A ByteDance representative stated negotiations with the US over TikTok are ongoing, contingent on approvals by Chinese law.

US farmers and defense industries face uncertainty as China's counteractions impact exports and essential materials. Experts suggest these moves highlight China's resolve to confront US trade measures head-on, seeking to protect both its interests and global trading norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)