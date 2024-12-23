Left Menu

Mount McKinley Renaming Debate: A Battle of Names

Donald Trump plans to revert Denali, North America's tallest mountain, to its previous name, Mount McKinley, honoring the 25th U.S. president. This move attempts to reverse Barack Obama's 2015 decision aligning with Alaska's long-standing preference. Opposition in Congress emphasizes the local significance of the name Denali, meaning 'the High One.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 06:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 06:51 IST
The renaming of North America's tallest mountain continues to stir political debate. President-elect Donald Trump recently announced plans to rename Denali back to Mount McKinley, honoring the assassinated 25th U.S. president, William McKinley. This decision counters the 2015 move by former President Barack Obama, which sided with Alaskan natives who named the peak Denali, meaning 'the High One,' following decades of petitioning.

During a speech in Phoenix, Trump emphasized McKinley's legacy, stating he was a 'great president' deserving of the honor. In contrast, opposition from Alaska's lawmakers, including Senator Lisa Murkowski, highlights the cultural and geographical significance of the name Denali. Murkowski and others argue that Denali truly reflects the mountain's stature as 'the Great One.'

Originally called Mount McKinley in 1896 by a prospector, the name did not resonate with Alaskans or reflect the mountain's native roots. The U.S. Department of the Interior, when approving the change to Denali, noted McKinley's lack of direct connection to the mountain or Alaska. This ongoing naming battle underscores the intersection of history, culture, and politics in geographic nomenclature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

