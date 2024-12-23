Left Menu

Historic Kuwaiti Honour for PM Modi Marks Milestone in India-Gulf Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Kuwait's highest civilian honor, 'The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer,' highlighting his leadership in strengthening India-Gulf ties. The accolade underscores the historic relationship between India and Kuwait, and PM Modi's visit enhances cooperation in key sectors, forging a 'Strategic Partnership.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 11:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded Kuwait's highest civilian honor, 'The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer,' in what is being hailed as a landmark moment in India-Gulf relations. The accolade was conferred by the Emir of Kuwait during Modi's two-day visit to the Gulf nation.

National Spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), CR Kesavan, described the honor as an unprecedented distinction for an Indian leader and a source of national pride. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar echoed these sentiments, highlighting the award as a testament to Modi's commitment to fortifying India's ties with the Gulf region.

During his visit, PM Modi engaged in several discussions with Kuwaiti officials, aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, IT, and security. The visit concluded with a mutual pledge to upgrade India-Kuwait relations to a 'Strategic Partnership,' emphasizing a shared vision for future collaboration.

