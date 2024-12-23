Mayawati Calls for Nationwide Protest to Uphold Ambedkar's Legacy

In a renewed political charge, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati lashed out at India's major parties, accusing both the BJP and the Congress of using B R Ambedkar's legacy for political gains.

Mayawati urged a cross-community protest on Tuesday against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks, condemning them as deeply hurtful to Ambedkar's followers and a disregard of Dalit rights.

Mayawati insisted that while other parties only feign loyalty to Ambedkar for votes, the BSP remains the faithful custodian of his principles and the true champion for Bahujan empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)