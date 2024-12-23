Left Menu

Mayawati Calls for Nationwide Protest to Uphold Ambedkar's Legacy

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has accused the BJP and Congress of exploiting Dalit votes and disrespecting B R Ambedkar's legacy. She urged national protests against remarks by Amit Shah, claiming both parties lack genuine commitment to Dalit interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-12-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 13:40 IST
In a renewed political charge, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati lashed out at India's major parties, accusing both the BJP and the Congress of using B R Ambedkar's legacy for political gains.

Mayawati urged a cross-community protest on Tuesday against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks, condemning them as deeply hurtful to Ambedkar's followers and a disregard of Dalit rights.

Mayawati insisted that while other parties only feign loyalty to Ambedkar for votes, the BSP remains the faithful custodian of his principles and the true champion for Bahujan empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

