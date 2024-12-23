Legal Hurdles: Kejriwal's CM Role Hinged on Supreme Court's Order

Left Menu

BJP leader Praveen Khandelwal and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit assert that AAP's Arvind Kejriwal cannot function as Delhi CM due to Supreme Court's bail conditions. The apex court's order prohibits Kejriwal from signing official documents, challenging his CM role amid ongoing excise policy investigations and legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 14:12 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Praveen Khandelwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amidst the political fray, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Praveen Khandelwal has unequivocally stated that Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party's national convener, is unable to fulfill his role as Chief Minister of Delhi. This assertion follows a Supreme Court directive accompanying Kejriwal's bail, which restricts him from engaging in official duties as CM, including signing any governmental files.

The controversy intensified after Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit echoed similar sentiments, citing the limitations imposed by the apex court. Dikshit argued that Kejriwal's conditional release effectively renders him incapable of executing the responsibilities of the Chief Minister without jeopardizing his bail status and facing possible reincarceration.

In a parallel legal development, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena consented to the Enforcement Directorate's request to prosecute Kejriwal for purported irregularities in the capital's excise policy. This decision is amid a broader investigation into the Delhi government, further clouding Kejriwal's political standing and exacerbating his legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

