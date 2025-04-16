Delhi Protest: AAP Seeks Accountability Over House Tax Relief

In a heated demonstration on Wednesday, AAP councillors, spearheaded by Mayor Mahesh Kumar, gathered outside the MCD Commissioner's office, demanding the enforcement of proposals to regularise 12,000 employees and relieve house taxes.

The protestors, brandishing banners that read 'House Tax, Property Tax Maaf Karo,' marched to the headquarters to confront Commissioner Ashwini Kumar. However, they were met with disappointment as he was not available.

According to Kumar, the Commissioner left under the guise of attending a National Green Tribunal event. The councillors allege this act was a deliberate dodge to avoid discussing the resolutions for tax relief and employee regularisation, which the MCD had approved but allegedly shelved.

