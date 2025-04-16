Delhi Protest: AAP Seeks Accountability Over House Tax Relief
AAP councillors, led by Mayor Mahesh Kumar, protested outside the MCD Commissioner's office over unimplemented proposals to regularise 12,000 employees and provide house tax relief. The Commissioner allegedly left his office citing a prior engagement, and the protestors claim user charges were imposed without proper consultation.
- Country:
- India
In a heated demonstration on Wednesday, AAP councillors, spearheaded by Mayor Mahesh Kumar, gathered outside the MCD Commissioner's office, demanding the enforcement of proposals to regularise 12,000 employees and relieve house taxes.
The protestors, brandishing banners that read 'House Tax, Property Tax Maaf Karo,' marched to the headquarters to confront Commissioner Ashwini Kumar. However, they were met with disappointment as he was not available.
According to Kumar, the Commissioner left under the guise of attending a National Green Tribunal event. The councillors allege this act was a deliberate dodge to avoid discussing the resolutions for tax relief and employee regularisation, which the MCD had approved but allegedly shelved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AAP
- house tax
- Mahesh Kumar
- MCD
- Delhi
- protest
- Commissioner
- employees
- relief
- resolution
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: Protests, Immigration, and Legal Battles Amid U.S. Crackdown
AAP Pressures BJP on Delhi's Increasing Power Cuts
BJP Protests 'Garbage Cess' Amidst Rising Costs: Karnataka Congress Under Fire
Political Power Struggle: Delhi's Dark Days Under Scrutiny
Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Minister Kapil Mishra in 2020 Riots Investigation