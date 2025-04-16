Left Menu

Delhi Protest: AAP Seeks Accountability Over House Tax Relief

AAP councillors, led by Mayor Mahesh Kumar, protested outside the MCD Commissioner's office over unimplemented proposals to regularise 12,000 employees and provide house tax relief. The Commissioner allegedly left his office citing a prior engagement, and the protestors claim user charges were imposed without proper consultation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated demonstration on Wednesday, AAP councillors, spearheaded by Mayor Mahesh Kumar, gathered outside the MCD Commissioner's office, demanding the enforcement of proposals to regularise 12,000 employees and relieve house taxes.

The protestors, brandishing banners that read 'House Tax, Property Tax Maaf Karo,' marched to the headquarters to confront Commissioner Ashwini Kumar. However, they were met with disappointment as he was not available.

According to Kumar, the Commissioner left under the guise of attending a National Green Tribunal event. The councillors allege this act was a deliberate dodge to avoid discussing the resolutions for tax relief and employee regularisation, which the MCD had approved but allegedly shelved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

