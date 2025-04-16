Left Menu

Protest Over Unimplemented Proposals: AAP Councillors Take Action

AAP councillors, led by Mayor Mahesh Kumar, protested outside the MCD Commissioner's office demanding action on proposals to regularize employees and provide house tax relief. The Commissioner was unavailable for their meeting, leading to further frustration. AAP accused him of imposing user charges without consultation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:41 IST
Protest Over Unimplemented Proposals: AAP Councillors Take Action
  • Country:
  • India

AAP councillors, under Mayor Mahesh Kumar's leadership, organized a protest outside the MCD Commissioner's office to demand the implementation of proposals to regularize 12,000 employees and offer house tax relief.

The councillors attempted to meet MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, but he was absent, reportedly attending a National Green Tribunal event. The civic body stated the Mayor was scheduled for a meeting but did not arrive on time.

The AAP accused the Commissioner of fleeing the meeting and imposing additional user charges on residents without public consultation. The party called for the immediate withdrawal of these charges and expressed frustration over delayed policy implementations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

