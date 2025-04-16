Protest Over Unimplemented Proposals: AAP Councillors Take Action

AAP councillors, under Mayor Mahesh Kumar's leadership, organized a protest outside the MCD Commissioner's office to demand the implementation of proposals to regularize 12,000 employees and offer house tax relief.

The councillors attempted to meet MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, but he was absent, reportedly attending a National Green Tribunal event. The civic body stated the Mayor was scheduled for a meeting but did not arrive on time.

The AAP accused the Commissioner of fleeing the meeting and imposing additional user charges on residents without public consultation. The party called for the immediate withdrawal of these charges and expressed frustration over delayed policy implementations.

