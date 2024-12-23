Left Menu

Tripura's New Faces: BJP Revamps Mandal Leadership

The BJP has revamped its organizational structure in Tripura, with over 90% new faces appointed as 'mandal' presidents, aiming to rejuvenate the party after its reduced seat count in the 2023 state elections. With an age cap of 45 years, the move is intended to empower young leaders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has overhauled its 'mandal' leadership in Tripura, introducing more than 90% new faces as committee presidents, with a focus on assembly-level improvements. This strategic change follows a decline in the party's seat tally from 36 to 32 in the 2023 state elections.

Samarendra Chandra Deb, the party's returning officer for 'mandal' president selection, announced the appointment of 60 new leaders. Deb emphasized representation, noting that women make up 3%, Scheduled Tribes 23%, Scheduled Castes 18%, and the general category 36% of the new presidents, all under the age of 45.

Chief Minister Manik Saha and Tripura BJP's general secretary, Amit Rakshit, highlighted the central directive from Delhi encouraging young leadership to invigorate the party. This recruitment drive has seen over 11 lakh online enrollments, with an additional 2 lakh offline applications for party membership.

