Democracy Under Siege: Stalin's Outcry Against Election Amendment

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin, criticized the BJP-led central government for amending election rules, accusing it of undermining transparency and free elections. Stalin argues this amendment, following a court's request for election booth footage, jeopardizes constitutional safeguards. He called for political unity against this perceived democratic threat.

Updated: 23-12-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:38 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has accused the BJP-led central government of posing a significant threat to democracy by amending election rules recklessly. This move, he claims, aims to dismantle transparency and disrupt free and fair elections.

The amendment follows a Punjab and Haryana High Court directive to provide CCTV footage of an election booth, a ruling the Union government has countered by preventing public access to such election documents. Stalin argues this undermines one of the Constitution's core principles.

He expressed concerns about the implications of this amendment beyond Haryana, particularly in Maharashtra. Stalin calls on all political parties to unite against what he describes as an undemocratic assault on elections.

