BJP-Congress Clash: The Ambedkar Legacy Debate
The BJP accused the Congress of a smear campaign against Amit Shah over remarks on BR Ambedkar while urging the Congress to apologize for historically insulting Ambedkar. The Congress launched a nationwide campaign alleging Shah insulted Ambedkar, sparking a heated political debate.
- Country:
- India
The BJP on Monday vehemently accused the Congress of orchestrating a smear campaign against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The party contended that instead of engaging in sensationalism, the Congress should apologize for its historical pattern of "insulting and humiliating" BR Ambedkar.
The controversy stems from the Congress's allegations that a segment of Shah's recent Rajya Sabha speech was used out of context, purportedly to bolster Congress's political identity. In response, the Congress launched a weeklong nationwide campaign, accusing Shah of disrespecting Ambedkar during a debate on the Constitution.
Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad retorted by calling the Congress's campaign a hypocritical "drama" and insisted that the Congress issue a public apology for past insults directed at Ambedkar. He asserted that the Indian populace will not be swayed by Congress's "efforts."
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sujeet Kumar's Political Comeback: A BJP Rajya Sabha Nomination
BJP Announces Candidates for Rajya Sabha Bypolls Amid Vacancies
BJP Announces Candidates for December Rajya Sabha Bypolls
Sujeet Kumar: BJP's Rajya Sabha Candidate from Odisha
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid uproar as members of treasury benches allege links of Cong leaders with George Soros.