BJP-Congress Clash: The Ambedkar Legacy Debate

The BJP on Monday vehemently accused the Congress of orchestrating a smear campaign against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The party contended that instead of engaging in sensationalism, the Congress should apologize for its historical pattern of "insulting and humiliating" BR Ambedkar.

The controversy stems from the Congress's allegations that a segment of Shah's recent Rajya Sabha speech was used out of context, purportedly to bolster Congress's political identity. In response, the Congress launched a weeklong nationwide campaign, accusing Shah of disrespecting Ambedkar during a debate on the Constitution.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad retorted by calling the Congress's campaign a hypocritical "drama" and insisted that the Congress issue a public apology for past insults directed at Ambedkar. He asserted that the Indian populace will not be swayed by Congress's "efforts."

