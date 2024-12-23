Left Menu

BJP-Congress Clash: The Ambedkar Legacy Debate

The BJP accused the Congress of a smear campaign against Amit Shah over remarks on BR Ambedkar while urging the Congress to apologize for historically insulting Ambedkar. The Congress launched a nationwide campaign alleging Shah insulted Ambedkar, sparking a heated political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:50 IST
BJP-Congress Clash: The Ambedkar Legacy Debate
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Monday vehemently accused the Congress of orchestrating a smear campaign against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The party contended that instead of engaging in sensationalism, the Congress should apologize for its historical pattern of "insulting and humiliating" BR Ambedkar.

The controversy stems from the Congress's allegations that a segment of Shah's recent Rajya Sabha speech was used out of context, purportedly to bolster Congress's political identity. In response, the Congress launched a weeklong nationwide campaign, accusing Shah of disrespecting Ambedkar during a debate on the Constitution.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad retorted by calling the Congress's campaign a hypocritical "drama" and insisted that the Congress issue a public apology for past insults directed at Ambedkar. He asserted that the Indian populace will not be swayed by Congress's "efforts."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024