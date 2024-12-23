Left Menu

Jordan Steps in to Aid Syria's Reconstruction Efforts

Jordan's foreign minister announced readiness to support Syria's reconstruction after meeting with Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa. This is the highest-level Arab contact with Syria's new Islamist-led administration. Sharaa's focus remains on rebuilding and economic development, distancing from conflict and highlighting regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:13 IST
Jordan Steps in to Aid Syria's Reconstruction Efforts
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters

In a significant diplomatic move, Jordan has extended its readiness to assist Syria in its reconstruction process. This announcement came after Jordan's Foreign Minister, Ayman al-Safadi, engaged in high-level discussions with Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Damascus on Monday.

This meeting marks the highest-level interaction between an Arab state and Syria's new Islamist-led government. Sharaa, heading the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, expressed his commitment to focusing on rebuilding and economic development while steering clear of further conflicts.

The involvement of other Arab nations, including Qatar, signaled a widening diplomatic outreach to Syria following the overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad. Both Jordan and Syria emphasized regional stability and collaboration in reconstruction efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024