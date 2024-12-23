Jordan Steps in to Aid Syria's Reconstruction Efforts

In a significant diplomatic move, Jordan has extended its readiness to assist Syria in its reconstruction process. This announcement came after Jordan's Foreign Minister, Ayman al-Safadi, engaged in high-level discussions with Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, in Damascus on Monday.

This meeting marks the highest-level interaction between an Arab state and Syria's new Islamist-led government. Sharaa, heading the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, expressed his commitment to focusing on rebuilding and economic development while steering clear of further conflicts.

The involvement of other Arab nations, including Qatar, signaled a widening diplomatic outreach to Syria following the overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad. Both Jordan and Syria emphasized regional stability and collaboration in reconstruction efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)